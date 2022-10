Not Available

A martial arts comedy about 3 good friends - a wealthy businessman, a kung fu master n a swindler. The swindler on the verge of dying, begs kung fu master to take care and protect his son, the wealthy businessman to support his son financially. When he turns 18, the secret cache to his years of swindling will be revealed. However with mistaken identities, misunderstanding and unexpected incidents leads to a hilarious, martial arts (Wing Chun style) journey!