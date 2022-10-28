1968

I Love You, Alice B. Toklas!

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 5th, 1968

Studio

Warner Brothers-Seven Arts

Harold Fine is a self-described square - a 35-year-old Los Angeles lawyer who's not looking forward to middle age nor his upcoming wedding. His life changes when he falls in love with Nancy, a free-spirited, innocent, and beautiful young hippie. After Harold and his family enjoy some of her "groovy" brownies, he decides to "drop out" with her and become a hippie too. But can he return to his old life when he discovers that the hippie lifestyle is just a little too independent and irresponsible for his tastes?

Cast

Jo Van FleetMother (Mrs. Fine)
Leigh Taylor-YoungNancy
Joyce Van PattenJoyce Miller
Carter ThorneHerbie Fine
Herb EdelmanMurray Burns
Salem LudwigFather (Mr. Benjamin Fine)

