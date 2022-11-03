I Love You Baby

Not Available

Marcos, a boy looking sad and long-term projects, comes to the big city with the intention to find himself. The first thing is love. Falls in love with Daniel, a talented actor who continually seeks opportunities to prove it. This love newborn decays due to a stroke of fate that comes disguised as a disco mirror ball. After separation, Daniel gets the consolation of her best friend, Carmen, a woman who has answers for everything. Meanwhile, Marcos reconsiders his future and meets Marisol, a Dominican immigrant. Together they live a passionate love story punctuated by the circumstances.