I Love You from 38000 Ft

Not Available

(Michelle Ziudith) flies to Bali for a and meet with Arga (Rizky Nazar) 20 years. Arga is a student and creator of a program Geography Channel. Arga asks how long her to be. answers, actually she goes to Bali not for a holiday but running away from home. "From my childhood I grew up my parents’ care. I grew out of my mother's milk. But, when I'm older, they do not give me the most important thing in my life, namely the right to choose and decide what is best for my life." Their relationship become closer Arga asks to return to his home. Arga promises to catch up with her soon to Jakarta. But until the time promised, Arga never comes. Day by day always waits for Arga but he does not come.