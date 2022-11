Not Available

Oscar-winning actress Mia Farrow narrates this heartwarming animated classic with music by Ernest V. Troost, adapted from the best-selling children's book by Rose Lewis. Based on Lewis's own experiences adopting a baby girl from China -- and traveling to the ends of the earth to bring her home -- these stories underscore that an adoptive mother's love for her baby is just as fierce as that of a woman who's gone through childbirth.