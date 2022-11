Not Available

Dion is often left behind by her mother, Astari. The 11-year-old Dion falls in love with Gaza, a laundry company employee who often sends clothes to her home. Dion tries to get Gaza’s love by showering him with attention, such as a surprise on his birthday. Gaza has just broken up with his girlfriend, Nayla, who is cheating on him so gradually, Gaza falls in love with Dion. But their age difference of more than 20 years makes Gaza feel guilty.