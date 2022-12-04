I Love You, Yakutsk

Not Available

From dozens of cities, you will always recognize your city – you will recognize it by its squares, by its streets, by its colors, by its breath, by its joys and troubles, and by its love. Four directors will tell four romantic love stories in our city: the love of spouses who have already begun to forget about it; the love of wayward parents for children; the love of life, beautiful and disturbing, and even the love of the very feeling of love. The characters of the film are worried and happy, work honestly, walk noisily and look for love without end. The beating of their hearts is the rhythm of the city. Recognize your city in every frame and look at Yakutsk, which you did not know.