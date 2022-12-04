I Love You...I am the Porn Queen

Not Available

Diva Jones is a porn star known for her love story porn movies but has no idea what the word love means. She watches couples in love interact so that she can fake the act of love on film. Her deviant porn agent Syd gets her a gig with the famous but old and decrepit sculptor Francis Alexander who wants to use her as a model for his 'sculpture of love'. He is the first man who looks at her like a person not an object. While In the process of spending time together Diva starts to have emotions for Francis but has no idea what they are.