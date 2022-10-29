I'm a Stripper Boylesque!

Not Available

James & the Giant Pasty has his very own harem of young men. He's the ringmaster and snake charmer of Boylesque T.O., Canada's first all-male burlesque troupe. This talented group of dancers, actors, and performance artists has been busting their buns to put male nudity and sexuality back center-stage where it belongs. Their diversity and openness to different expressions of sexuality and body types is well renowned. A Boylesque show is guaranteed to leave you hot under the collar, howling with laughter, and screaming for more! Though his troupe is a mosaic of gay, bisexual and tri-anything - James is decidedly and (surprisingly!) straight. So just what lures a straight man into this world of wigs, sequins, and bawdy delights? Perhaps this Queen Bee likes having his own gay honey hive.