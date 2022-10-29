Not Available

In a word, "I'm Fine, Thanks" is a movie about complacency, or why so many settle for mediocrity in their everyday life at the expense of a greater passion. It's a collection of stories on the choices we make and the paths we ultimately decide to follow. And - most importantly - whether or not that path is truly connected to who we are as individuals. First-time director and Wilmington native Grant Peelle narrates the film from the perspective of a fledgling filmmaker acting on his long-held passion to make movies. Together with four other crew members and a trusty van, Peelle takes the audience on a 42 day, 10,000 mile road trip to capture stories of complacency and triumph from all across the country. Written by John Cropper