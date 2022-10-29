Not Available

I'm Flash!

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Rui (Tatsuya Fujiwara) is the charismatic leader of a new religious group. Consequently, he starts to gain attention from the mass media. After becoming involved in a car accident, Rui goes to a remote island with ex-gangster now bodyguard (Ryuhei Matsuda). On the island, Rui reveals more about his religious group, while a set of ominous events are about to occur ...

Cast

Ryuhei MatsudaBodyguard
Tasuku Emoto
Mayu Harada
Itsuji Itao
Yukiya Kitamura
Kiko MizuharaMysterious woman

View Full Cast >

Images