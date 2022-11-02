I'm Going Home

The comfortable daily routines of aging Parisian actor Gilbert Valence, 76, are suddenly shaken when he learns that his wife, daughter, and son-in-law have been killed in a car crash. Having to take care of his now-orphaned grandson, he struggles to go on with his lifelong acting career like he's used to. But the roles he is offered -- a flashy TV show and a hectic last-minute replacement in an English-language film of Joyce's Ulysses -- finally convince him that it's time to retire.
|Michel Piccoli
|Gilbert Valence
|Catherine Deneuve
|Marguerite
|John Malkovich
|John Crawford
|Antoine Chappey
|George
|Leonor Baldaque
|Sylvia
|Sylvie Testud
|Ariel
