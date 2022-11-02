Not Available

I'm Going Home

  • Drama

Madragoa Filmes

The comfortable daily routines of aging Parisian actor Gilbert Valence, 76, are suddenly shaken when he learns that his wife, daughter, and son-in-law have been killed in a car crash. Having to take care of his now-orphaned grandson, he struggles to go on with his lifelong acting career like he's used to. But the roles he is offered -- a flashy TV show and a hectic last-minute replacement in an English-language film of Joyce's Ulysses -- finally convince him that it's time to retire.

Cast

Michel PiccoliGilbert Valence
Catherine DeneuveMarguerite
John MalkovichJohn Crawford
Antoine ChappeyGeorge
Leonor BaldaqueSylvia
Sylvie TestudAriel

