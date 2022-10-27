Not Available

A follow-up of sorts to her infamous first efforts at documenting her life on and off stage in Truth or Dare, Madonna invites us in again, 14 years later in I'm Going to Tell You a Secret. It follows Madonna from the dancer auditions for her Re-Invention tour, to backstage behind the shows and all the real life that happens in-between. While not as titillating as her first foray into the documentary world, I'm Going to Tell You a Secret manages to combine brilliant live concert footage with an intimate portrait of the woman behind the brand. A revealing look at the woman Madonna, rather than the performer, her fans see her as a real mother and wife to her children Lourdes and Rocco and (now ex-) husband Guy Ritchie, rather than the carefree makeshift den mother we saw in Truth or Dare. I'm Going to Tell You a Secret is a must-see for any Madonna fan and it's the realest we're ever going to see La M.