In this collection of four episodes from the fantasy anime series, clueless Noelle and her freaky clan of Munster look-alikes continue to disrupt the life of bashful high schooler Yuusuke. First, Noelle goes overboard with flying and then develops an interest in high diving -- going so far as to ask Yuusuke's dream girl for lessons! Later, Lucca constructs a robotic apparatus that soon finds Noelle's family squabbling for control of it.