I'm Not Feeling Myself Tonight

Not Available

Cheeky 1970s British sex comedy. Barry Andrews stars as virginal nerd Jon Pigeon, who manages to secure a job in a sex research institute where the patients run about the corridors naked, nude aerobics are encouraged and no man is safe from the crotch-grabbing tea lady. In his attempts to seduce pretty office secretary Cheryl (Sally Faulkner), Pigeon invents a machine called Agnes that emits a 'sonic aphrodisiac' guaranteed to turn any man or woman into an slathering sex maniac. Although his attempts to zap Cheryl are singularly unsuccessful, Pigeon gets some interesting results when he accidentally turns the 'sex ray' on his bullying boss Nutbrown (James Booth) and the prudish Mary Watchtower (Geraldine Hart).