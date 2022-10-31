I'm Not Les: A Transgender Story

Not Available

For almost 70 years, Sherri hid herself from the world. Everyone knew her as Les, a welder, a husband and a father. She was a biological male, but her physical gender didn't match the way she felt about who she was. Like many people in this country living with Gender Identity disorder, she was ostracized, harassed, and abused throughout her life. In fact, ninety percent of people expressing a trans-gender identity report being harassed and discriminated against at school and at work. The unemployment rate for trans-gender people is double that of the general population. More than 40 percent of trans-gender people attempt suicide at least once. "I'm not Les" is the deeply personal account of one women's journey to create an identity and find her place in the world. Follow Sherri, from childhood to womanhood, as she struggles to fit in, to find love, and to accept herself.