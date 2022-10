Not Available

Felipe’s life revolves around his family and two buddies. He wants to do better in life. He wants to lose weight. He wants to face up to his fears. Unfortunately, Felipe cannot get over the obstacles life has put in his path. By accident, he meets Jill Idleberry. She is an old high school classmate. They get reacquainted in the most unlikely circumstance. From that chance reunion, Felipe decides to turn his life around – inside him, he says, “I’m Not Like That No More.”