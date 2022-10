Not Available

The movie tells of a young couple Maya and Adam who loathe each other because they are forced into an arranged marriage by their parents. Maya's ailing grandmother wants her to marry as soon as possible despite the fact that she already has a steady boyfriend, Dani. Dani and Maya love each other and had even planned to marry previously. With the arranged marriage looming closer, Dani has to try and figure out how to stop from Maya been taken away from him forever.