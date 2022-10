Not Available

In J’fais du porno et j’aime ça, Scherre has gathered 12 stories from 29 people who thought they would share the way they enjoy sexuality with us. It’s a highly refreshing mix of spontaneity, hotness and humanity. We dive into their little private world, into every story, every relationship, every setting. I have to say it gave me a bit of a voyeur buzz, which I think is very enjoyable. Somehow, it answers some of our curiosity. How do other people do it?