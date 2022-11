Not Available

Animation film "And my mother will forgive me" is based on the poem of Emma Moshkovskaya. The film tells about one day of a little boy, his most beloved of three hundred and sixty-five days a year - his Birthday. On this holiday, the importance of a gift for a baby can not be overestimated, every kid has a toy that he has long dreamed of. What happens in the heart and soul of the child, if the gift does not match the desire.