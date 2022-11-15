Not Available

Part of Tutto Verdi series - I masnadieri (2012) Naples. 'I masnadieri' ('The Bandits' or 'The Robbers') is an opera in four acts by Giuseppe Verdi to an Italian libretto by Andrea Maffei, based on 'Die Räuber' by Friedrich von Schiller. As Verdi became more successful in Italy, he began to receive offers from other opera houses outside the country. The London impresario Benjamin Lumley had presented Ernani in 1845 and, as a result of its success, commissioned an opera from the composer which became 'I masnadieri'. It was given its first performance at Her Majesty's Theatre on 22 July 1847 with Verdi conducting the first two performances.