I Met an Angel

A dark suspenseful love story that takes place in NYC about a young peculiar Italian American police officer named Luca Bradley who is currently in a strong romantic relationship with a beautiful 20 year old college student named Clara Casalino, the daughter of a powerful Sicilian mobster known as Don Casalino, as well as the younger half-sister of a thuggish psychopath named Giulio. Because of the kind of family that Clara comes from, Luca is forced to face some harsh consequences that lead to some appalling tragedies.