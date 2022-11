Not Available

There are two different boys in the zoo. Ivoš is a small wrestler who wanders himself in the barracks when a blind boy throws it and squeezes it with lemonade. Out of a primordial friendship will spring up. Both of them love animals, and Ivoš decides to involve Sleppo, as he tells him, into the common child's world. It sneezes it to the animals and allows him to touch the turtles, elephants or camel - the animals he knew at the time only by the sounds.