I migliori sentimenti

Not Available

Sixteen years ago, Vincenzo Romano left his wife, Francesca, and his two daughters, Bianca and Alessia, without saying a word. Today, the three women are at home, holding a closed-casket, private funeral for the man Francesca says is Vincenzo. The unusual ceremony, interspersed with vignettes from their lives, reveals the utter lack of communication between the three protagonists and their radically opposed natures. Francesca, always hardworking and devoted to others, has made her best to make this the perfect funerary service. Bianca, a selfish and whimsical girl who loathes their precarious economic situation and frequently clashes with her mother, could not care less for the funeral.