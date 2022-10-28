Not Available

I mitici - Colpo gobbo a Milano

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dean Film

Roman TV technicians Fabio and Enzo have been unable to find decent jobs. They decide to crack a safe at a jewelry in Milan. To get the layout of the store, they enlist a beautiful but unsophisticated young woman, Deborah. To find underground access to the store, they get help from a sewage worker. An obese trapeze artist is called for disarm the store alarms. The clever Mrs. Motta, old hotelier, is also involved. Will they succeed?

Cast

Ricky MemphisEnzo
Monica BellucciDeborah
Tony SperandeoTonino
Pier Maria CecchiniGiulio
Ugo ContiIgor
Mirella FalcoSignora Motta

Images