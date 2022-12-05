Not Available

When Ethan checks under the bed for his monster, he finds a note instead: 'Gone fishing. Back in a week.' - Gabe' What will Ethan do? He needs a monster under his bed. Substitute monsters appear but none are as perfect as Gabe. Herbert's teeth aren't sharp enough. Mack's slobbering induces giggles, Cynthia's tail isn't scary at all, and Ralph has nail polish on his claws! This will never work! How will Ethan ever get to sleep without his monster. I Need My Monster is a student-made animated short film based on the unique award-winning monster under the bed story for all monster-loving kids of the same title.