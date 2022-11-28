I Never Quit: The Magnum T.A. Story

Not Available

At his apex, Magnum TA was a professional wrestling phenomenon, the biggest star in the National Wrestling Alliance in the mid 80s. After having troubles getting into the profession, Magnum TA persevered and when given his chance to shine he vaulted to the top of the professional wrestling world but in an instant on October 14, 1986 Magnum's life was changed forever in a near fatal car accident. While many would have given up and quit at the age of 27, Magnum TA never quit and reclaimed his life with the same motivation and determination that made him a wrestling superstar. Many in the world of wrestling ask what if this never happened to Magnum TA? This documentary takes you back to the scene where Magnum's life changed and you hear his breathtaking recollection of the accident and Magnum answers the question of what if. Also the documentary provides a career retrospective on the man who changed professional wrestling in a short period of time and a look into his life today.