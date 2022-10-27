Not Available

I, Olga Hepnarová

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

FRAME100R

Olga is a complex young woman desperate to break free from her unfeeling family and social conventions. With her Louise Brooks-like tomboyish looks she drags herself, chain-smoking, from one job to another until she appears to find her niche as a truck driver. Although she has female lovers she does not form a bond with any of them; instead she clashes, time and again, venting herself in wordless emotional outbursts and other behavioural extremes.

Cast

Michalina OlszańskaOlga Hepnarová
Martin PechlátMiroslav
Klára MelíškováMatka
Marika ŠoposkáJitka
Juraj NvotaAdvokát
Martin FingerDr. Hronec

