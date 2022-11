Not Available

Boredom, an escape, the sea, the city, free time. Musician and songwriter Vangelis Germanos dives into an eternal summer, almost 40 years after the release of his first album Ta Barakia (The Tiny Bars) and following his occasional performances in films and TV shows. As his work is all about colors, sounds, and the sea, he manages to carry us along into a summer adventure that is full of these elements.