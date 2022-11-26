I, Pastafari: A Flying Spaghetti Monster Story

Not Available

In response to the Kansas school board's 2005 decision to teach evolution alongside creationism as equivalent scientific theories in science classes statewide, The Prophet Bobby Henderson sent an "Open Letter to the Kansas School Board" argued that it would then only be fair to teach other creation beliefs in science classes as well. Specifically, his belief: that a Flying Spaghetti Monster created the universe a few thousand years ago. Many interpret Pastafarianism as nothing more than a satire. Because of this, they face discrimination and oppression, merely because their beliefs are not accepted by the mainstream religious community. I, Pastafari is a story about a few brave Pastafarians evangelizing the message of the FSM, while fighting against intolerant skeptics for the freedom to access privileges in law granted to other “real religions".