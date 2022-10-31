Not Available

In this high-definition film of Bellini's historical bel canto drama, "I Puritani", tenor superstar Juan Diego Flórez is partnered by new young Georgian soprano Nino Machaidze, in her first appearance on a Decca DVD. Joining them in a striking new staging by Pier'Alli at the Teatro Comunale di Bologna is celebrated bass baritone, Ildebrando D'Arcangelo (DG). The context is England's Civil War between the Roundheads (the Parliamentarians, or Puritans of the title) and the Cavaliers (Royalists). A love triangle between Arturo (a Puritan), Riccardo (a Royalist) and the beautiful Elvira results in a drama of escapes, disguises and captures, during which Elvira loses her reason, before a final pardon restores her senses and unites her with her beloved Arturo. The lead tenor role is notoriously difficult and Juan Diego Flórez shows no strain or difficulty throughout the role. Opera fans will undoubtedly be impressed with the overall production and the tenor's performance in particular.