I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Sisters Break the Internet

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson. The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. This year’s COVID-safe digital film is not your average stream: it’s complete with larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic. This year, the beloved Hocus Pocus-inspired Sanderson Sisters break the internet and recruit some of pop culture’s most iconic villains (think Cruella de Vil, Gaston, The Joker, Maleficent and more) to fulfill their delightfully devious plot. Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary.