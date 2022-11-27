I REMEMBER The Nazi Massacre

Not Available

In September 1943, as World War II raged, Italy declared a truce. At that time, there were 10,000 Italian soldiers and 500 Germans in Cephalonia. The Germans demanded that the Italians surrender their weapons. The Italians refused, captured the German soldiers and sank two of their ships. Furious, Hitler ordered the annihilation of the Italians from the island.Having lived in that period as a young child, writer Vaggelis Sakkatos narrates the events along with testimonies of Italian survivors.