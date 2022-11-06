Not Available

I Sailed to Tahiti with an All Girl Crew

  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

It's silliness on the high seas as two sneaky sailors race across the South Pacific in this fast-paced and campy comedy. The fun begins when one bets the other $20,000 that he, with an all girl crew, be the first to Tahiti in a sailboat race. The other, not to be outdone, has a few monkeyshines up his sleeve and actually wins the race. The beaten bettor then makes the claim, that he can beat the victor to the mainland using a crew comprised of baboons. That is too much to resist for the other and the race is on.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images