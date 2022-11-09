Not Available

Entirely comprised both from dissolving still photographs and a simple narrative story line taken verbatim from a newspaper article in the The Arizona Daily Star is I SAW JESUS IN A TORTILLA. It recounts the story of Ramona Barraras, a New Mexican woman, who saw the face of Jesus while rolling her husband's burrito. In an attempt to manipulate the media to her advantage in publicizing this miraculous event, the media ultimately exploited one of the most significant events of Mrs. Barraras' life.