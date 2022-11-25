Not Available

…I see you - The Language of the Arts and Intercultural Dialogue

    In 2007, students from ELIA member schools in seven European countries participated in the film project "The Language of the Arts and Intercultural Dialogue". It all added up to a great variety of styles and content, from documentary to drama, stop-trick and cartoon animation to wordless art film: "European" Song Youn Lee, Germany - "Velike Van Privit (Borders)" Peter Krupa, Slovakia - "Broken Circuits" Tom Daniel Reiersen, Norway - "The Passport" Ayman Alazroq, Norway - "Frontier" Vincent Loubère, France - "Text Fukkers" Marte Hodne Haugen, Marthe Wathinsen, Espen Lomsdalen, Norway, - "What Makes You" Ryan Henderson, United Kingdom.

