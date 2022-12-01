I Sense Danger

Not Available

A sword fighting, song-filled adventure set in the fantastical world of Don Juan and Miguel. Magic and Danger erupt as Don Juan, Prince of Spain, and his sidekick Miguel encounter Bernard, a mysterious little Frenchman. Don Juan, pitying the helpless Bernard, aids him in unleashing his psionic powers. Called away to foreign lands Don Juan leaves the protection of the Queen to his daughter, the lovely whip-cracking, Princess Esmeralda who soon learns that Bernard is no longer as helpless as he seems. Bernard, wielding his powers, pillages the village and captures the castle. The Princess Esmeralda, along with good friends, plots to overthrow Bernard. Don Juan and Miguel return from their foreign forays and together they face the matter-moving monster. A delight for all ages!