In a military town, lost in the woods it's own life goes on. The town is quite well-being, but it has everything - good and bad. The investigator comes to the town, he's conducting the case of the theft of the forest in the area surrounding the military unit. Bitter enemies - Apraksin and Bragin are faced with a choice - to solve their personal problems or to eliminate bandits. The duty is stronger - both come into the battle with the criminal gang.