Cory Arcangel is one of a group of artists who work within the strict limitations and visual styles imposed by early digital technologies and media. For I Shot Andy Warhol, Arcangel reprogrammed a 1980s Nintendo videogame, Hogan's Alley, and populated the game with mass-culture icons. The artist chose the iconic personalities based on their ability to be readily recognizable even at the extremely small pixel size in which they are rendered.