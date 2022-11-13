Not Available

Two quotes from Paul Valéry: "Humanity is threatened by two dangers: order and disorder." and "Nothing is more contrary to your nature than to see things as they are." A quote from the Swedish writer Thorild : "To think freely is great ! To think correctly is greater."Sentences which ring like thoughts. A bookseller, a flea market, drunken students and avant-garde musicians... The film was shot in the university town of Uppsala. "Wanting to do something "new" at any cost can lead to quite a bit of nonsense."