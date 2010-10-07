2010

A remake of the 1979 controversial cult classic, I Spit on Your Grave retells the horrific tale of writer Jennifer Hills who takes a retreat from the city to a charming cabin in the woods to start on her next book. But Jennifer's presence in the small town attracts the attention of a few morally deprived locals led by Johnny, the town's service station owner, his two co-workers, Andy and Stanley, who along with their socially and mentally challenged friend Matthew, set out one night to teach this city girl a lesson.