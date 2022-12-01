I spoke about you

Not Available

A young woman (Lilith), living in the here and now, lives supposedly aimless in the world. Everything is open to her and yet she cannot decide how to live her life. Spontaneously, Lilith visits her older brother in Cologne. She helps him move into a new flat and for a short moment believes to have found the right place to stay and live. However, an in - describable desire pulls her unexpectedly back into reality. Among highways, remarkable forests and paltry parking spots, she meets showman Hans, whom she trusts and follows into a strange colorful life in an amusement park.