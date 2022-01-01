1994

I Spy Returns

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Release Date

February 3rd, 1994

Studio

Citadel Entertainment

Time passes and things change. So have Scott and Robinson. Scott has become a college professor and Robinson holds a high enough position with the S.S.A.. Actually, their children are now the agents. It is their first mission and they must babysit some Russian scientists But the loving fathers that they are, they follow them to make sure their babies don't get hurt. What happens next is a mix of action and comedy involving the CIA, the KGB, China, and old friends from the old world

Cast

Bill CosbyAlexander Scott
Robert CulpKelly Robinson
George NewbernBennett Robinson

