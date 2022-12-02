Not Available

Io ho fissato il fuoco per sempre (I stared fire forever) is an investigation into the act of looking and being looked at, a history of the (not) archived gaze. A collective hypnosis, an invisible, subliminal enemy, an impalpable energy on the verge of exploding. The gaze of the filmed subject, that of the camera and that of the spectator trigger a participatory obsession, made of eyes in action. Eyes that stare, emptiness or neighbor. Crossings. Missed encounters. Sudden starts. Between fear and desire. Is the threat out of range? If there is a subjective, it is that of whom? Ways to see. To be aware of being seen. There is someone, off the pitch, who acts as an underground device, a mechanism not revealed to the viewer's eye. Someone threatens or affects the quiet of our vision and taking your eyes off too early, you know, could be fatal.