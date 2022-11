Not Available

On the morning of 10 March 2020 all Italians woke up in quarantine. Io Resto a Casa ("I Stay Home") depicts the filmmaker's first 14 days of the Italian lockdown, without ever leaving the house, made entirely on the web through the stories of five Youtubers and dozens of videos and photographs made and shared all over Italy. Fourteen days of fears, hopes, enthusiasm, boredom, normality and extraordinariness. Fourteen days that we will always remember.