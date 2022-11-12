Not Available

I Still Believe will center on another Christian music mega-star: the true life spiritual journey of Jeremy Camp. Camp has sold over 5 million albums and has toured the world, sharing his music in more than 36 countries. His kudos include four RIAA-certified Gold albums, two American Music Awards nominations, multiple ASCAP awards, 38 No. 1 songs, a Gold digital single (“There Will Be A Day”), a multi-Platinum DVD, and he was Billboard’s No. 2 artist of the decade in 2010.