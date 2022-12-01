Not Available

I STILL BREATHE is a documentary about a group of socially aware young adults who give extraordinary and deeply emotional testimonies of being black, mixed race and white in London, England. They react to the impact of George Floyd's brutal and unnecessary killing which has sent shockwaves globally. The response to this inhumane act has been an awakening in the collective social consciousness, and "Black Lives Matter" has echoed around the world. But what will happen now? Will power and privilege continue to turn a blind eye? Or will the new generation see what the current custodians have achieved for good and ill, and come together to right the wrongs of the past to bring in a new era of hope for the future? I STILL BREATHE is a statement of hope for the world. Sometimes the most profound messages come from the voices that are unheard.