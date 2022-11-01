Not Available

I STINK! (Written by Kate McMullan, illustrated by Jim McMullan, narrated by Andy Richter) MIKE MULLIGAN AND HIS STEAM SHOVEL (Written and illustrated by Virginia Lee Burton, narrated by David de Vries) TRASHY TOWN (Written by Andrea Zimmerman and David Clemesha, illustrated by Dan Yaccarino, narrated by Diana Canova and David de Vries) THE REMARKABLE RIDERLESS RUNAWAY TRICYCLE (Written by Bruce McMillian, narrated by NA - live action) THE BEAST OF MONSIEUR RACINE (Written and illustrated by Tomi Ungerer, narrated by NA) ARNIE THE DOUGHNUT (Written and illustrated by Laurie Keller, narrated by Michael McKean, Diana Canova, and David de Vries) DVD Features: Interactive Menu, Scene Selection