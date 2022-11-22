Not Available

Gunilla Bresky’s new film, “I stop time”, is a story from World War II that is unlike anything else. It is based on the Russian war photographer Vladislav Mikosha’s diaries and photographs. He was filming at the front, but he also visited Hollywood during the war and became a star when he showed his pictures from the front. As Mikosha’s Swedish voice in “I stop time” we have Jonas Karlsson. Gunilla Bresky has made several award-winning documentary films about World War II. The most recent, “Night Witches”, is about female Soviet bomber pilots.