Not Available

I Stop Time

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Gunilla Bresky’s new film, “I stop time”, is a story from World War II that is unlike anything else. It is based on the Russian war photographer Vladislav Mikosha’s diaries and photographs. He was filming at the front, but he also visited Hollywood during the war and became a star when he showed his pictures from the front. As Mikosha’s Swedish voice in “I stop time” we have Jonas Karlsson. Gunilla Bresky has made several award-winning documentary films about World War II. The most recent, “Night Witches”, is about female Soviet bomber pilots.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images