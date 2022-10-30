Not Available

I, Superbiker 3 – the Day of Reckoning follows 6 riders through the dramatic 2012 British Superbike Season, which is undoubtedly the most close and nail biting two wheel action anywhere in the world. With a truly star studded international line up, only one can lift the crown. Reigning champion Tommy Hill is desperate to defend his crown against the ex Moto GP star Shakey Byrne, and Australian bad boy Josh Brookes doesn’t intend to return home empty-handed. Mix in the incredible young talent of rising British star Alex Lowes and the racing becomes electric. With the champion decided on the final lap of the final round- this is I, Superbiker 3 - the Day of Reckoning